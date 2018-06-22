Kamal Haasan Meeting Leaders Just To Promote Films: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar, a vocal critic of Mr Haasan, had made a sarcastic comment yesterday that his party would not be bothered even if he met US President Donald Trump.

D Jayakumar claimed Kamal Haasan's meeting with leaders had nothing to do with politics Chennai: Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister D Jayakumar today took a dig at actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan saying his meeting with political leaders was only to promote his upcoming movie, Viswaroopam 2.



Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Chennai, D Jayakumar, a senior leader of the ruling AIADMK, claimed the actor's meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had nothing to do with politics but was only to promote his upcoming movie Viswaroopam 2.



"That is his aim now," he said.



D Jayakumar, a vocal critic of Mr Haasan, had made a sarcastic comment yesterday that his party would not be bothered even if he met US President Donald Trump.



"As far as he (Haasan) is concerned, let him meet anyone, that is his right. Let him meet even Trump....there is no need for us to bother about such meetings since we are (a) powerful (party) and are with the people," he said.



The trailer of the movie was released last week and it is expected to hit the screens on August 10.



Mr Haasan, who is the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder president, had met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi recently in New Delhi.



The actor-politician had also met HD Kumaraswamy earlier this month and discussed sharing of Cauvery river water between the two states.



