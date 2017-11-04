Kamal Haasan Hails Police Department For Going Beyond Call Of Duty

Thanks for going beyond the call of your duty. Good citizens shine with or without uniform. More similar Thamizhan's should report to duty pic.twitter.com/54StA3CEq0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 4, 2017

Veteran film star Kamal Haasan,who is expected to soon take the political plunge, today lauded the police Department for relief work in areas inundated in heavy rains, saying "good citizens shine with or without uniform"."Thanks for going beyond the call of your duty. Good citizens shine with or without uniform. More similar Thamizhan's (Tamils) should report to duty", he said in a tweet today.The actor also shared a picture of senior police officials taking part in relief work in a waterlogged street in Chennai following the heavy rainfall seen in the last week.In another tweet, Mr Haasan urged his supporters to take part in relief work without disturbing workers of Government agencies."I appeal to my fans and supporters to participate in flood relief and rehabilitation works, without disturbing the government workers", he said in another tweet.With the onset of the north east monsoon on October 27, employees of Government departments are involved in relief work in low lying areas in Chennai and neighbourhood districts,Kamal Haasan has recently been active politically, levelling corruption charges against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and taking it on over the spread of dengue in the state.His outburst against the government had prompted strong responses from ministers, including K Palaniswami himself, who have hit out at the film star.