Tamil Nadu MLAs Closer To Fat Raise As Bus Workers Strike For Pay Hike

The government is pushing for the implementation of the proposal -- announced in July last year - days after refusing a salary hike demanded by striking bus workers, citing losses incurred by the state transport corporations. The strike by the transport workers is on its seventh day.
The proposal for the salary hike had come last June amid a stark agrarian crisis in the state. At least 19 farmers had committed suicide within six months and many of the families had been on protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
Mr Palaniswami had claimed at the time that the hike was being made at the instance of the Congress - a statement the party had furiously denied.
Ahead of today's tabling of the bill, leader of the opposition in the state assembly MK Stalin said he was did not agree to the idea of a hike in the present situation. "People will laugh at this hike when transport workers are on strike for a salary hike," he said.
TTV Dhinakaran, the sidelined AIADMK leader who recently won the by-elections to Chennai's RK Nagar - the constituency represented by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - also ridiculed the government's proposal.
Mr Dhinakaran also suggested that Mr Palaniswami was doubling the salary of his legislators to ensure their loyalty. After he won the by-elections, Mr Dhinakaran's supporters had claimed that legislators from the merged AIADMK, will switch camp.