Grieving Tamil Nadu Couple Commit Suicide, Months After Son's Death: Cops

Police said the couple's grandson tried to save them but they pushed him away. (Representational)

Grief-stricken after the death of their only son, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore allegedly committed suicide by setting themselves on fire today, police said.

The man and his wife lived their son and grandson in Tirupur district. Their son died of an illness six months. Police say the loss could have led them to kill themselves.

The couple poured kerosene all over themselves and lit the fire. Hearing their screams, their grandson rushed to their rescue but the couple pushed him away, police said. Their neighbours managed to extinguish the fire but they were dead by then.

The couple's grandson is being treated for minor burns.