UP Couple Alerts Cops Before Strangling Children, Committing Suicide

The police said that family might have been under financial constraints. (Representational)

A couple in Varanasi allegedly strangled their teenage children before committing suicide, the police said on Friday.

The couple had called the police before they killed themselves. The bodies were found in two separate rooms when the police reached their house. A suicide note has been recovered from the house.

Senior police officers Vijay Singh Meena and Prabhakar Chaudhary said that a forensic team is collecting evidence from the house. The police said that family might have been under financial constraints.

Reports said that man Chetan Tulsiyan ,46, lived with his wife Ritu Tulsiyan ,42, and a teenage son and daughter.

The man called the police to say that he and his family are going to commit suicide. After receiving the call, the police rushed to his house.

When the police entered the man's room, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan. His wife's body was on the ground and his children were found dead in another room.

"It appears that the children, whose bodies were found on the bed, were made to consume sleeping pills or some other substance. Later, they were strangled by their parensts, the police said.

They added that as per the suicide note, the wife had been suffering from depression.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)