Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted In Tamil Nadu School, Accused Arrested

The accused is a correspondent of an elementary school in Virudhachalam. (Representational image)

Tamil Nadu police have arrested the owner of a private nursery school for allegedly sexually abusing a UKG student. The accused, who is a ward councilor and a member of the ruling DMK, has also been expelled from the party.

"There is zero tolerance for crime against women and children. The Child Welfare Committee is investigating. The moment we heard about this we swiftly acted," Chief Minister MK Stalin, who heads the DMK, said.

The incident came to light after the six-year-old girl complained of pain, he said.

"The girl was taken to a private doctor, who suspected sexual abuse upon medical examination. The man has been arrested and investigation is underway," Mr Stalin told the state assembly.