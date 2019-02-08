Fish Trader Sent To 14 Years Jail For Raping Minor

The girl's father lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered. (Representational)

A court on Friday sentenced a fish trader to 14 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago on the pretext of marrying her.

According to the prosecution, the accused, already married, took the girl living in the same area to a field where he gave her juice laced with drug and raped her in March 2017.

He promised the girl he would marry her as he had no children after his marriage.

Later, he repeatedly raped her by blackmailing her, and when he came to know she was pregnant, he gave her medicines for abortion, the prosecution said.

The girl's father lodged a complaint at Vriddhachalam police station, and a case has been registered.

Mahila court judge Lingeswaran sentenced the accused to 14 years imprisonment.