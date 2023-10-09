Fire At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Factory Kills 9

At least nine people were killed in a blaze in a firecracker unit in this district on Monday.

In a statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of nine people and announced cash relief for their families.

The incident happened in Viragalur village in the district at a private unit and the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Five injured persons have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and have been given special medical attention, the CM said.

Stalin said he had deputed his cabinet colleagues SS Sivasankar and CV Ganesan to expedite rescue and relief activities.

He announced Rs 3 lakh compensation each to the families of the, Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with simple injuries.

