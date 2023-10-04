4 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Shop In Tamil Nadu

Four people were killed in an explosion in a cracker shop in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

Four people were killed in an explosion in a cracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victims were involved in packing crackers.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths.

Four others were undergoing treatment for injuries.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister announced Rs 3 lakh each as relief to the family of the victims.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)