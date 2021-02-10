Drugs Worth Rs 5 Crore Hidden In Weighing Scales Seized In Tamil Nadu

Two people, including the exporter, have been arrested. (Representational)

Hashish and meth crystals worth Rs five crore, concealed in digital weighing scales and meant to be shipped to Qatar, have been recovered from the Air Cargo Export shed, the Customs said on Tuesday.

Two people, including the exporter, have been arrested.

The seizure of 44 kg of hashish worth Rs 4.4 crore and 700 grams of Methamphetamine crystals, worth Rs 70 lakh, was made on a tip off, an official release from the office of Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Air Cargo, said.

It said seven packages declared to contain 55 weighing machines in the shipping bill were opened and examined.

Digital weighing scales were found and they appeared "unusually heavy," it said.

All these were opened and the hashish was found concealed in 52 machines, with a specially designed metal box fixed by tape to the bottom of the scales.

The meth crystals were seized from another two machines, it said, adding the drugs were seized under the NDPS Act.