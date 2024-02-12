'DMK Stands For Dynasty, Money Swindling, Katta Panchayat': BJP Chief

JP Nadda said the BJP is not ashamed of corruption.

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday slammed the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu as a party that stands for "dynasty, money swindling and katta panchayat (kangaroo courts)". A rich state like Tamil Nadu has poor leaders, he said during a statewide footmarch by his party in Chennai.

"Do you know the meaning of DMK? DMK stands for dynasty, money swindling, katta panchayat. Karunanidhi, Stalin, Udhayanidhi...only Stalin family. They are not ashamed of corruption. A state minister is languishing in jail for 200 days and still keeps his post. What type of democracy you're having?" he said

The BJP chief was pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin, his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi and minister-son Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Further sharpening his attack on the DMK, a key contender in the opposition's INDIA alliance, Mr Nadda said that instead of a promised Horticulture Research Centre, DMK has established a "Corruption Research Centre".

"The state's contribution can't be forgotten. DMK leadership lacks wisdom and respect for democracy," he added.

Mr Nadda, however, remained silent on AIADMK, a former ally. The AIADMK, a rival of the DMK, had snapped all ties with the BJP last year following setbacks in two consecutive elections that it had contested in alliance with the saffron party.

The BJP chief also pointed to Bharat Ratna being awarded to late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan and said, "Tamil Nadu is special for the Prime Minister and it is the heart of the BJP leadership."

The DMK has termed Mr Nadda's criticism as "signs of jittery" with party spokesperson A Saravanan saying, "JP Nadda is frustrated that they are losing. Let them first list what have they achieved in the last 10 years."

The BJP, which neither has a prominent presence in the state nor an alliance with a major regional party, is counting on its state chief and former IPS officer K Annamalai's footmarch to rally support ahead of the national elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the outreach event later this month.