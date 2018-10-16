DMK Lawmaker TKS Elangovan Relieved Of Post Of Secretary

The move comes hours after the party named TKS Elangovan part of a seven-member panel.

The DMK on Monday said its Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament TKS Elangovan has been relieved of the post of secretary, public relations, a party jargon that denotes the position of spokesperson.

The main opposition party, however, did not assign any reason for relieving him from the position he has been holding for quite some time now.

A release by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan merely stated that Elangovan was "relieved from the responsibility of secretary, public relations".

The move comes hours after the party named him part of a seven-member panel authorised to give interviews to the media.

On October 13, the DMK had also named Elangovan first in a list of 23 members authorised to take part in television discussions and he was also part of a three-member "public relations committee".

Party sources indicated that it was part of a "streamlining exercise" to liaison with the media.

