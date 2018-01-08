DMK, Allies Walk Out Of Tamil Nadu Assembly As Governor Makes Maiden Speech

Soon after he arrived, Mr Purohit greeted all members of the House with a 'Vanakkam' and began his address. When he began his speech, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin was on his feet trying to raise some issues.
The governor paused for a moment and told Mr Stalin in Tamil to 'please ukkarunga' (please take your seat). Despite the governor's request, Mr Stalin continued speaking. He was joined by his party legislators (MLAs), who raised slogans demanding that their leader be allowed to speak.
A short while later, Mr Stalin, who is DMK's working president, decided to stage a walkout.
Amid the protest and noise in the House, sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who made his debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly after winning the December 21 RK Nagar by-election sat calmly in the House. He had won the RK Nagar by-election by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes against AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan.