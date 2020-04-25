Panic Buying In Tamil Nadu Cities Ahead Of 'Intense Lockdown'

Coronavirus lockdown Tamil Nadu: Panic buying at shops ahead of Sunday's lockdown

Panic buying of essential goods was witnessed across five major cities in Tamil Nadu this morning, as people rushed to stock up on groceries, vegetables and other essentials ahead of a four-day "intense lockdown" that starts from 6 am Sunday. Thousands flocked to grocery stores and markets, which will be shut during the lockdown period, in violation of social distancing guidelines in place to ensure the COVID-19 virus does not spread.

On Friday Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced an "intense lockdown" for four days in state capital Chennai as well as Madurai and Coimbatore. Two smaller cities - Salem and Tirupur - will be shut for three days, the Chief Minister had said.

During this "intense lockdown" all grocery shops and private establishments will be shut; only mobile vegetable outlets and home delivery of food from restaurants will be allowed. Hospital pharmacies and medical shops will, however, be allowed to function.

Two disinfection drives will be carried out across containment zones in locked-down cities, the government added, while noting that ATMs and state-run Amma canteens (which provide food at subsidised rates) will also remain open.

The "intense lockdown" announced by the Tamil Nadu government comes in the middle of a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and extended last week to May 3. Under the nationwide restrictions, all shops and commercial establishments except those selling groceries, vegetables and medicines had been shut.

Since April 20, however, the centre has been slowly relaxing restrictions for some sectors and types of economic activities, in an effort to re-start the stuttering Indian economy.

Late Friday night the centre said shops in residential areas across the country - except those in the malls - could open from today, so long as they adhered to social distancing guidelines and use of gloves and face masks for shop owners and employees.

However, the centre has also said that relaxation of lockdown restrictions can be vetoed by individual states if the government felt it necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

#COVID19 update

All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.



Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

The relaxations will not apply to areas that are COVID-19 hotspots or containment areas, with a large number of infections, the government cautioned.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 24,000 across the country and killed 775 people. The southern state has reported over 1,800 cases and 22 deaths, so far.

State capital Chennai is the worst-hit city with 452 positive cases. Coimbatore has 141, Tirupur has 110, Madurai has 56 and Salem has 30.