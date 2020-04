Tamil Nadu Declares Intense Lockdown In Chennai, 4 Other Cities

A decorated autorickshaw seen on road during lockdown.

Tamil Nadu will intensify lockdown in five cities from Sunday to break the chain of transmission of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,600 people in the state so far, killed at least 20, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said this afternoon.

A three-day intense shutdown has been declared in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore from Sunday 6 am, which will continue till 9 pm on Wednesday. In Tirupur and Salem, restrictions will be intensified for two days, starting 6 am on Sunday till 9 pm on Tuesday.

Only hospitals, state-run shops providing essential services, government run-Amma canteens that provide food at subsidised rates, ATMs, restaurants offering home delivery, vegetable and fruit shops will be allowed. Other shops are not allowed to open during this period.

Community kitchens, non-profits, care givers for elderly and differently-abled are also allowed to operate.

Strict measures will be put in place in the hotspots, according to the officials concerned.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

