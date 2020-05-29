Tamil Nadu Reports 874 COVID-19 Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike, Total Crosses 20,000

The total death count from coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is now 154 (File)

Nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed its highest single day spike of 874 cases, taking the infection count past the 20,000-mark, the health department said today.

With the nine deaths, the death count in the state rose to 154.

Today marked the third straight day when the number of positive cases crossed the 800 mark in the state.

Among the 874 cases, 141 were those who had arrived from various states, the health bulletin said.

The number of people cured after testing positive stood at 765 cases, it said.