Cop Father Of Man Who Allegedly Killed Dalit Techie In Tamil Nadu Arrested

In a major breakthrough in the alleged honour killing of Dalit techie Kavin Selvaganesh, the Tamil Nadu police have arrested sub-inspector Saravanan, the father of the main accused Surjith, who had earlier been arrested for allegedly murdering Kavin for being in a relationship with his sister.

This arrest comes amid sustained protests by the victim's family and public outrage over what they see as a premeditated caste-based murder involving police complicity.

Kavin, a 23-year-old software engineer from the Scheduled Castes community, was murdered in Tirunelveli district, reportedly by Surjith, who was upset about his sister's relationship with Kavin.

The woman is a Siddha doctor belonging to a dominant upper caste in the hierarchy and worked at a local Siddha centre, where the incident unfolded.

Surjith, allegedly caught on CCTV taking Kavin away on his bike, was arrested soon after the murder.

Police invoked sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, charged him for murder, and later slapped the Goonda Act on him. As the investigation progressed, suspicion grew over the role of his parents - both serving police officers - in abetting or orchestrating the crime.

Now, sub-inspector Saravanan, Surjith's father, has been arrested for his alleged role in the murder. The case has been transferred to the CB-CID to ensure impartiality, and both Saravanan and his wife had earlier been suspended from duty.

However, Kavin's family has refused to accept his body, demanding the arrest of Saravanan's wife, also a sub-inspector, alleging she too was involved.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan condemned the killing, calling for stringent punishment and a united political front to fight casteism.

This case has sparked widespread debate in Tamil Nadu on caste, honour crimes, and police accountability.

As the CB-CID investigates further, the demand for justice continues to grow louder - not just from Kavin's family, but from citizens and political voices across the state.