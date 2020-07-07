Centre Has Notified CBI Taking Over Father-Son Death Case: Tamil Nadu Government

CBI will take over the case where a Tamil man and his son died due to torture in police custody

The Centre has issued a notification on CBI taking over investigation into the deaths of a father and son belonging to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, the state government said today.

Following Chief Minister K Palaniswami's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central agency into the deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennicks, "the Central government has now issued a notification (on CBI taking over investigation into the case)," an official release in Chennai said.

After announcing a CBI probe recently, Mr Palaniswami had written to the Home Minister.

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district following their arrest on June 19.

They were arrested for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force due to the COVID-19 lockdown by keeping their mobile phone shop in the district open beyond the allowed time.



