CBI Takes Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Death Probe, Files Case Against Cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Tamil Nadu police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old private security guard posted at the Madapuram Temple in Sivagangai district.

The case, originally registered as FIR No. 303/2025 at Thiruppuvanam Police Station, was handed over to the central agency by the Tamil Nadu government following widespread outrage, judicial intervention, and confirmation of torture in custody.

Kumar was picked up by the police for questioning over a jewellery theft complaint lodged by a woman named Nikita. He died in custody under suspicious circumstances. His post-mortem report revealed over 40 injuries, indicating brutal physical assault during police interrogation.

Earlier this week, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court confirmed custodial torture based on a Sessions Judge's report, calling it a clear case of illegal detention and custodial violence. The court had directed the CBI to appoint its investigation team within a week and submit a final report by August 20.

The court went a step further by transferring the original theft case to the CBI, citing concerns over the fairness and integrity of the local police investigation.

So far, five police personnel have been arrested, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been suspended, and the Sivagangao District SP has been placed under compulsory wait.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had earlier apologised to Ajith Kumar's family and insisted on a CBI probe to ensure transparency.

"There should be no questions over the investigation," he said.

The court also ordered compensation for Kumar's family and slammed the brutality of the custodial torture. "Even a murderer wouldn't have done this," the court had said in a previous hearing.

This case has reignited urgent calls for police accountability, anti-torture legislation, and institutional safeguards against custodial abuse-especially in the absence of India ratifying the UN Convention Against Torture.