Brother And Sister Saved Dog Being Washed Down A River. They Drowned

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The two siblings managed to push the dog onto the bank of the river, but drowned (Representational) Erode, Tamil Nadu: A woman and her brother drowned in the Cauvery river near Erode in Tamil Nadu while rescuing their pet dog, police said on Monday.



The incident occurred Sunday when the two, in their 20s, had gone to the famous Nattatreeswaran temple, located in the middle of the Cauvery river at Kangeyampalayam, they added.



They were taking a bath when they noticed the dog being washed away and rushed to rescue it, police said.



Though the duo saved the animal and pushed it to the bank, they had strayed into deep waters and drowned, police added.



The bodies were retrieved on Monday, they said.



