Brother Jumps In Rajasthan Pond To Rescue Sister, Both Drown

The siblings accidentally fell into the pond while they were playing near it. (Representational)

A 10-year-old boy and his sister drowned in a pond near their house in Dhemarpura village which is 545 km from Jaipur, police said today.

Sahil and his eight-year-old sister Roshani accidentally fell into the pond while they were playing near the water body, said Dhanraj Singh Hada, the SHO at Bapcha police station.

The incident took place around 4 pm.

Advertisement

According to the police, seeing Roshani drowning his brother jumped into the pond to rescue her. However, since the boy did not know how to swim either, he too drowned in the water body.

Their bodies have been handed over to family members after postmortem. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered, the SHO said.