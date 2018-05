A bomb threat was reported at the residence of actor Rajinikanth (File Photo)

A bomb threat was reported at the homes of Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami and actor Rajinikanth today, which turned out to be a hoax.The police have arrested the man who made the hoax call to the police's control room. Police officials have said that this was the second time the man had made such a hoax call.According to news agency PTI, the man had threatened to plant bombs at the residences of Mr Palaniswami and Rajinikanth. Police officials have said that the man was of unsound mind.