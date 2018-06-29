BJP Rubbishes Reports Of Change In State Leadership In Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the current BJP state unit President.

Senior BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao on Friday dubbed some reports on the party's Tamil Nadu unit chief being replaced as "absolutely baseless".

"The news appearing in a section of media that there would be a change in the Tamil Nadu BJP President following my report to Sri Amit Shah is absolutely baseless, far from truth and mischievous," Mr Rao, who is BJP in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, tweeted.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the current BJP state unit President. She was recently caught in a political row after she she said she got an e-mail from Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam enrolling her as a member, even as MNM claimed it has proof of a membership request from her website.

"You will be shocked. I got an e-mail a week ago which said I have become a member of his party (MNM), they have even sent membership number (TN TOF 92829)," she said, adding the mail landed in her mailbox when she was away in New Delhi.

Hours after the BJP made the claim, MNM, in a tweet addressed its response to her in Tamil, saying it had proof of getting a request for membership registration from her website.

Mocking at her, MNM said they did not want to create a "fuss over it like her."

In another tweet, the party said: "By the way, we also have a deregistering option, just in case this has embarrassed you in front of your party. We wouldn t want that for you. But for the time being, Welcome to #MakkalNeedhiMaiam (Part-II)."

Taking a jibe at Mr Haasan's outfit's catchline "Neengalum Naanum Namanal," (when you and I become we) that pops up in its website and other propaganda material, Tamilisai said: "why are we going to become one with you..we will always be what we are."

Amid laughter, she told reporters at nearby Tirupur that MNM was run on "lies," and ridiculed the "membership drive," which involves giving membership to all mail ids they had with them.

She said Mr Haasan's party did not even spare the state head of BJP, adding under such circumstances "vaccum" in Tamil Nadu politics, cannot be filled by Mr Hassan.