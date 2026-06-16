Beaten Or Sacrificed? Mystery Surrounds Death Of 6-Year-Old In Tamil Nadu

The death of a six-year-old boy at his grandmother's house in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district has triggered allegations of human sacrifice and occult practices, prompting an intensive police investigation. However, police say there is no evidence so far to support claims that the child was offered as a human sacrifice.

The boy, identified as Mugilan, was found dead at a house in Melpatti village near Pernambut on Sunday. Villagers and relatives alerted police after learning of the child's death, following which officers recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination at the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Gudiyatham.

According to police, a case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is underway. Preliminary findings suggest the child may have died after being assaulted by his aunt, a senior police officer told NDTV.

"Preliminary findings indicate that when the child attempted to climb a wall, the aunt scolded him and allegedly struck him with a stick," the officer said.

Police have arrested the boy's aunt, Revathi, and are questioning her in connection with the case.

The incident has attracted widespread attention after relatives alleged that the child's grandmother was involved in occult practices. Family members and local residents claimed that items associated with black magic were often seen in and around the house and alleged that ritual-related objects had been discarded in a public well nearby.

The allegations gained further traction because the death occurred on Amavasya (new moon day), leading some villagers to suspect that the child may have been sacrificed as part of a ritual. However, investigators say no evidence has emerged to substantiate those claims. "So far, there is no evidence to support such a claim," the senior police officer told NDTV.

The boy's maternal relatives have alleged that he was beaten to death. They pointed to injuries on his body and claimed his head appeared severely damaged when they saw the body.

The case has also brought attention to a troubled family background. Mugilan's parents, Rajesh and Asha, had reportedly been estranged for nearly five years before reuniting around two months ago. The child had been living with his maternal grandmother for most of that period before being shifted about 40 days ago to the care of his paternal grandmother.

Relatives have demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Police say they are awaiting the post-mortem report and other forensic findings to determine the exact cause of death and whether any additional charges need to be filed.