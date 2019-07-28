Baby Of Woman Given HIV-Positive Blood In Tamil Nadu Tests Negative

Doctors have performed two tests on the baby and will do a final test next year. (Representational)

The of baby of the woman who was transfused with HIV positive blood at a government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Virudhnagar, has tested negative.

The woman was admitted to the Rajaji Hospital in Sattur town of Virudhunagar district for treatment in December last year when she was transfused with HIV positive blood.

The first HIV tests conducted on the baby resulted in negative on March 4 while the second test also resulted negative today, 6 months later. The final test, which will be held in January next year, will give the final decision on whether the baby is HIV positive.

Madras High Court on Friday had ordered Tamil Nadu government to give a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the woman. A division bench comprising of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice SS Sundar also ordered the government to construct a house as well as provide her with a suitable job.

