The baby elephant was reunited with its herd after a 3-hour long rescue effort.

A baby elephant was rescued after it fell into a trench in the Mettupalayam Forest Range on the outskirts of Coimbatore, forest officials said today.

Hearing the baby elephant's trumpeting, officials went to the spot and pulled the one-year-old elephant out of the trench and. After a 3-hour long rescue effort, the elephant was reunited with its herd.

The calf was moving with the herd when it fell into the pit that was created on the fringes of a farmland, forest officials said.