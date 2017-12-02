As Cyclone Ockhi Wanes, Kanyakumari Remains In Knee-Deep Water, Powerless

4,000 power lines in Kanyakumari district have been damaged



In Kerala, 155 fishermen have been rescued so far. Another 150 fishermen managed to return on their own. Rescue operations are still on with Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard's coordinated efforts in Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam coast area.



A Central Water Commission advisory yesterday said the west-flowing rivers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alapuzzha and Ernakulam were likely to rise over the next 24 hours and then slowly fall as the rains reduced. Seven people have been killed in the state.