As Cyclone Ockhi Wanes, Kanyakumari Remains In Knee-Deep Water, Powerless

Kanyakumari has received moderate rainfall this morning and a few low lying areas in the district are still inundated. The district is largely powerless after cyclone Ockhi with more than 4,000 power lines damaged by the cyclone. Officials said it may take close to a week for the entire power supply to be restored. NDRF and state forces have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: December 02, 2017 10:38 IST
Cyclone Ockhi: A view of Kanyakumari after the cyclone hit the district (PTI)

Chennai/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyclone Ockhi, which claimed 13 lives in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, has now moved beyond Lakshwadeep, the weather department said bringing huge relief to the people of the rain-battered states. There may be light rainfall later in the day in some regions. However, Kanyakumari still remains largely powerless with more than a thousand people stranded in rescue centres.

The district has received moderate rainfall this morning and a few low lying areas in the district are still inundated. 4,000 power lines in the district have been damaged by the cyclone and officials said it may take close to a week for the entire  power supply to be restored. NDRF and state forces have been deployed for relief and rescue operations.

Since this morning there has been no reports of rain from other parts of the Tamil Nadu. In Kerala too weather has largely cleared out with intermittent rain in some parts.
 
Six people have died in Ockhi-related incidents in Tamil Nadu

In Tirunelvelli, dams are filling up fast as water continues to flow in from surrounding areas. In Tuticorin, large tracts of banana plantations have suffered damage. Severe crop damage has also been reported from Tiruvarur.

Six people have died in Ockhi-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and more than a thousand people are in relief centers in Kanyakumari district alone. 14 fishermen are still missing and the Navy has been called in for their rescue.
 
4,000 power lines in Kanyakumari district have been damaged

In Kerala, 155 fishermen have been rescued so far. Another 150 fishermen managed to return on their own. Rescue operations are still on with Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard's coordinated efforts in Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam coast area.

A Central Water Commission advisory yesterday said the west-flowing rivers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alapuzzha and Ernakulam were likely to rise over the next 24 hours and then slowly fall as the rains reduced. Seven people have been killed in the state.

The advisory also said that the Amaravathi and Bhavani rivers and their tributaries in the Cauvery basin were also expected to receive sufficient flows, increasing the water levels in the Amaravathy, Moyar, Pilloor and Bhavanisagar dams in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu.

"The lakes around Chennai are also expected to get sufficient inflows during the period between December 2 and 6," the advisory said.
 
The storm has been named Ockhi by Bangladesh

"The release from the Sathanur dam has to be accordingly monitored, in view of the developing situation in association with the well-marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to become a depression and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts," it added.

The Somasila and Kandaleru projects in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh were also likely to receive "significant inflows" due to the depression, which was likely to affect the southern parts of the state from December 5 onwards.

"There is a likelihood of a rapid rise in the water levels of the Suwarnamukhi and Kalingi rivers in Chittoor and Nellore districts," the commission said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has said it will soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the southern parts of the state, with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister K Palaniswami during a telephone conversation between the two leaders last night, a state government release said.

"The prime minister assured to immediately give the required assistance," the release issued last night said.

The storm has been named Ockhi by Bangladesh which means "eye" in Bengali.

(With inputs from PTI)

