AIADMK Worker Hacked To Death In Tamil Nadu

A 42-year old AIADMK local level functionary was hacked to death by a gang of around ten people on a road in broad daylight at Sirkazhi in the district today, the police said.

Rames Babu, a contractor and AIADMK's Kollidam block students wing deputy secretary, died on the spot after being attacked with sickles by the unidentified gang members, who later fled the scene, they said.

He was involved in executing public works department contracts and a staunch loyalist of Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister OS Manian, who hails from the district, party sources said.

As the victim got down from his car to visit a friend in the area, the gang members, who came on two-wheelers and in a car, first exploded a country bomb, creating a scare and commotion and then hacked him.

The motive for the murder was not known as of now, the police said.

On information, Sirkazhi Deputy Superintendent of Police V Sekar and other police officials rushed to the spot.

They were examining CCTV footage in nearby areas to get clues about the gang, the police said.