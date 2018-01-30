AIADMK Expels 117 Office Bearers, For Bringing 'Disrepute'

The two leaders announced the expulsion of 117 members belonging to the party's Sivaganga district and its sub units, including two former MLAs, KK Umadevan and Cholan CT Palanichamy.
The members were being expelled from AIADMK as they went against party principles and "brought disrepute" to it, Mr Panneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Mr Palaniswami, its co-coordinator, said in a joint statement.
They asked their party workers not to have any truck with those expelled.
Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August 2017, had last month warned of action against those who go against the party, following its loss in the December 21 RK Nagar assembly by-poll, won by side-lined party leader TTV Dhinakaran.
On Saturday, the two leaders had sacked as many as 144 office-bearers of Tuticorin district.