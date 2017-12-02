Actor Vishal To Contest RK Nagar Assembly By-Election

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to contest in the upcoming election to be held in RK Nagar.



I will be filing my nomination this Monday, 4th Dec.



Hoping for a change & the change is inevitable....GB



- Vishal - Vishal Film Factory (@VffVishal) December 2, 2017

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna -- popularly known as Vishal -- has made a political plunge and will contest the December 21 by-election to the RK Nagar assembly constituency, the actor announced on Saturday.Vishal is expected to file his nomination as an Independent candidate on Monday.The actor tweeted that he will file his nomination on Monday.Tamil Nadu in the recent times has seen a clutch of actors expressing their willingness to jump into the political arena.Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed their decision to jump into politic.The ruling AIADMK and the DMK have already announced E. Madhusudhanan and N. Marudhu Ganesh, respectively, as their candidates for the R.K. Nagar seat.The BJP has fielded as its spokesperson K. Nagarajan as its candidate for the by-election.Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran will also be contesting as an Independent candidate.