7 Years Jail For Tamil Nadu Man Who Raped Woman After Promising Marriage

The Erode Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a sexual assault case.

According to the prosecution, Mohanasundaram helped a woman get a job in a private firm in 2014 and promised to marry her. Then, he sexually assaulted and raped her several times. Moreover, he kept on delaying the marriage and the woman lodged a police complaint.

He was arrested and produced before the court, which gave the jail verdict. The court subsequently ordered him to pay a compensation of Rs 3.05 lakh to the woman.

