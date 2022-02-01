500 Kg Ganja Bound For Sri Lanka Seized In Tamil Nadu, 6 Arrested

The market value of the seized drugs was over Rs 1 crore.

Six people were arrested near Puthur in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with 500 kg ganja in their possession that was allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, police said.

The banned substance was being taken to Vedaranyam in the district from where it would be smuggled to the neighbouring country, they said.

Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police G Jawahar said they got a tip-off that bundles of ganja were being taken in cars in the town. Acting on the information, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Balamurugan kept a vigil in Puthur area and intercepted three cars on Tuesday morning.

When the police searched the vehicles, they came across 250 bundles of ganja with 2 kg in each packet. In total, the team seized 500 kg of the narcotic substance, impounded the three cars and arrested six people, the SP said.

The market value of the seized drugs was over Rs 1 crore, SP Jawahar said.

On January 18, the same police team had seized 170 kg ganja and arrested nine people in connection with the recovery.

