30 Detained In Tamil Nadu For Vandalism After Release Of Bigil Movie Delayed

Several police officials were deployed to bring the situation under control.

The Tamil Nadu police today detained 30 people for allegedly vandalising property after timings of actor Vijay-starrer movie "Bigil" were changed at theaters in Krishnagiri.

Special screenings of the movie were scheduled to take place at 1 am at different theaters in the city at 1am today after getting permission from the state government, but due to technical difficulties, they were postponed to 3am.

Angry over the time change, the movie-goers lost patience and began to break barricades, boards and started burning the banners and flags they had brought along with them. Some people also pelted stones, the police said.

