2 Women Killed After Fridge Compressor Explodes At Madurai Hostel

One person has been arrested over the incident.

Two women were killed in Tamil Nadu's Madurai after the compressor of a fridge exploded at a private working women's hostel in the city around 500 km from the capital Chennai.

Investigators say the blast occurred around 5:30 am and the wooden partitions in the hostel went up in flames. "The women died of suffocation. Three others suffered minor injuries and 24 others were rescued," said J Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Madurai.

One person has been arrested over the incident. "One Inba Jagadeesan in whose name the hostel is being run has been arrested," the Commissioner told NDTV.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, he added. According to the police, Vishaka Women's Hostel, near Periyar Bus Stand where the accident took place, is fighting a property litigation and has not renewed its licence.

District Collector MS Sangeetha said the administration would crack down on illegal constructions violating norms.