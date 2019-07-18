2 New Districts, Tenkasi and Chengalpattu, To Be Carved Out In Tamil Nadu

The bifurcation is being done for "administrative convenience", EPS said.

Two new districts will be formed in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said today.

Tenkasi and Chengalpattu, the two new districts, will be carved out of Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram respectively, he said.

The announcement was made by the chief minister today in the assembly. He said the decision was taken after the government considered pleas by residents and legislators to bifurcate big districts like Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu, which currently has 33 districts, will have 35 districts after the formation of these districts. Separate officials will be appointed for both the districts after the bifurcation, he added.

While Tenkasi is about 60 km from Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu is a buzzing town near the state capital, Chennai. Tenkasi, known for its pleasant climate, is also famous for Courtallam waterfalls.

