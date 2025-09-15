19-Year-Old College Student Killed By Crocodile In Tamil Nadu River

A 19-year-old college student was killed in a crocodile attack at the Sathanur Dam catchment area in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Muneeswaran, son of Kannan, a resident of Periya Malai Vediyappan Koil area. According to the police, Munees, who was a college student pursuing BA Economics, had taken his cattle for grazing near the Thenpannaiyaru river. He reportedly, stepped into the river to wash his face and also attempted to fish when the tragedy occurred.

Eyewitnesses said a crocodile suddenly emerged from the waters, clasped Munees by his legs, and dragged him inside. Locals rushed on hearing his cries and tried to scare away the reptile by shouting and throwing stones. However, by the time they managed to retrieve him, he had already died.

A police officer told NDTV: "The youth died of breathlessness as the crocodile clasped his feet and pulled him into the waters. He was drowned and couldn't breathe."

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem. The incident has caused deep grief and panic among villagers in the area, many of whom depend on the river for grazing, fishing, and daily needs.