15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted Sexually By Tamil Nadu Hotel Owner

The victim had been living under the care of the accused after her widowed mother who had worked in his hotel, left the 15-year-old there. She had allegedly moved elsewhere to earn a living, according to police.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: June 27, 2018 22:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted Sexually By Tamil Nadu Hotel Owner

The girl has been admitted to a children's home in Pattukottai. (Representational)

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu: 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a hotel owner following which he was arrested today in Thanjavur, police said.

The girl, a Class 10 student, contacted Childline, an NGO, on Monday and complained that she was sexually assaulted by G Thamaraiselvan, 37, who runs a hotel at Orathanadu taluk, 23 kilometres from Thanjavur, police said.

The victim had been living under the care of the accused after her widowed mother who had worked in his hotel, left the 15-year-old there. She had allegedly moved elsewhere to earn a living, according to police.

Based on the complaint, a team from the Childline NGO along with police officials conducted an inquiry and the accused was later arrested, they said.

The girl has been admitted to a children's home in Pattukottai.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Thamaraiselvan, they said

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Child Abusesexual assault against children

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................