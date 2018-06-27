15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Assaulted Sexually By Tamil Nadu Hotel Owner

The girl has been admitted to a children's home in Pattukottai. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a hotel owner following which he was arrested today in Thanjavur, police said.

The girl, a Class 10 student, contacted Childline, an NGO, on Monday and complained that she was sexually assaulted by G Thamaraiselvan, 37, who runs a hotel at Orathanadu taluk, 23 kilometres from Thanjavur, police said.

The victim had been living under the care of the accused after her widowed mother who had worked in his hotel, left the 15-year-old there. She had allegedly moved elsewhere to earn a living, according to police.

Based on the complaint, a team from the Childline NGO along with police officials conducted an inquiry and the accused was later arrested, they said.

The girl has been admitted to a children's home in Pattukottai.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Thamaraiselvan, they said