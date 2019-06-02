Train Hawker Sent To 10-Day Judicial Custody For Mimicking Politicians

Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.

Surat | | Updated: June 02, 2019 09:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Train Hawker Sent To 10-Day Judicial Custody For Mimicking Politicians

Toy hawker Avdhesh Dubey was apprehended at Surat Railway station


Surat: 

A hawker, who used to mimick politicians while selling toys on trains, was arrested at Surat Railway station on Friday by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Toy vendor Avdhesh Dubey's videos imitating politicians was widely shared on social media.

"Avdhesh Dubey was apprehended at Surat Railway station on Friday. A case was registered against the accused under different sections of Railways Act 1989," said an RPF official.

The RPF produced him before a local court on Saturday. He accepted his guilt in the court and was sent to 10-day judicial custody. The court directed him to pay Rs 3,500 fine.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Toy vendorSurat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................