Watch: 9-Year-old Kickboxing Champ Hugs Rajnath Singh, Wins Hearts

The little girl asked Mr Singh if she could click a selfie with him and the minister smiled and readily agreed.
Tajamul who lives in Bandipora with her two siblings and parents, won the World Kickboxing Championship in 2016. The Kashmiri wonder girl was in class 2 when she defeated her American rival, in the event held in Italy's Andria. Daughter of a driver who works in a construction company, Tajamul has been a keen sportsperson since she was in nursery class says her parents.
#WATCH Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam, who won the 2016 World Kickboxing Championship hugs Union Minister Rajnath Singh, also takes a selfie with him and J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, at the J&K Sports Conclave in #Srinagarpic.twitter.com/qWZKOV4tci— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018
The video was much appreciated on social media. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted "here's wishing her more success." Others said "we want such happy faces in Kashmir."
Sweet kid 😊. Here's wishing her more success. https://t.co/FTzRwFlvjd— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 7, 2018
We want this type of #Kashmir .. happy faces.. Achieving their goal in life.. spreading happiness and motivation others to achieve their goal of life— Pramod Kuma Kushwaha (@pramodbiet) June 7, 2018
She was invited on Thursday, at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Conclave in Srinagar, where the home minister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti felicitated several sportspersons, mostly youth, from the state.
Addressing over 6,000 youth, Mr Singh said the "government has decided to withdraw cases against those children who were misled into stone pelting...children anywhere are the same. We understand that some youths were misled into stone pelting."
(With inputs from ANI & IANS)