Terrorists Shoot Dead Shopkeeper In Kashmir

Police said he was shot at in his shop (Representational)

Terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Mehraj-ud-din, a resident of Tral, was shot at by terrorists in his shop in Tral area of South Kashmir, a police official said.

The shopkeeper died on the spot, the official added.

