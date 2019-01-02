Srinagar Child Welfare Body To Look After Baby Saved From Being Buried Alive

The father said the child was suffering from a congenital deformity. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to look after the baby saved just in time on Tuesday from being buried alive by his father in Srinagar.

Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary of Social Welfare Department, today said the Srinagar Child Welfare Committee will take care of the abandoned baby.

People in old city Nowhatta area on Tuesday allegedly saw a man, identified as Manzoor Hussain Banyari of Shopian district, trying to bury his child alive.

Mr Banyari was arrested by the police while the authorities shifted the child for treatment to a children's hospital in Srinagar.

The father said the child was suffering from a congenital deformity and that he had no means to treat the child.

Mr Banyari was arrested and later released on bail.