Father Tries To Bury Baby Alive In Srinagar, Arrested

A man tried to bury his baby alive in Srinagar on Tuesday but was caught red-handed by the locals.

The police said people in the old city of Nowhatta caught a person identified as Manzoor Hussain Banyari of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district while he was trying to bury his child who was alive.

"People handed over the accused to the police station in Nowhatta. He stated that the infant was suffering from some congenital disease for which he did not have the means to treat the child," a police official said.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him. He was later released on bail, the police said.

The baby has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. "The mother of the child is also in a hospital where she delivered the baby," he added.