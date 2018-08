The attacker tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself, a police officer said. (Representational)

An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a boy on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Police said the victim was stabbed several times. She was declared dead in a hospital.

The attacker, identified as Mudasir, tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself. He has been shifted to a hospital and is in a critical condition, a police officer said.

Police sources said a failed love angle could have led to the crime.