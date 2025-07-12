Power Supply Hit, Trees Uprooted As Storm Hits Srinagar

A storm swept across large parts of Kashmir, causing damage to property and standing crops. Power supply was also affected in several areas of the Valley.

In North Kashmir, gusty winds damaged scores of rooftops. Many areas are plunged into darkness as the power supply was disrupted in Srinagar and several other areas hit by the storm.

Dramatic visuals have emerged showing storm blowing away rooftops at several places.

Officials say they are assessing magnitude of damage caused by storm and advised people to stay calm and take precautionary measures.

In several places transport was also disrupted after fallen trees blocked major roads. Many vehicles have also been damaged.

Kashmir is witnessing freak weather conditions. After record breaking heatwave, there has been sudden intense rain in some parts causing flash floods and water logging.