Several Shikaras Overturn In Srinagar's Dal Lake, 20 Tourists Rescued

Twenty tourists were rescued by the police after several 'Shikaras' or boats overturned in Srinagar's Dal Lake due to strong winds.

"Several 'Shikaras' lost balance due to strong winds and overturned. Our teams are stationed nearby, and as many as twenty tourists were rescued," senior police official, Mansha Singh told NDTV.

"The incident occurred when the 'Shikaras' were in the middle of the lake. The rescued tourists were given first aid and were allowed to go," the official added.

Officials from the river wing of the Srinagar police towed the 'Shikaras' and brought them to the shore amid heavy rainfall, as seen in videos of the rescue operation.

The river police is a wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and its teams are stationed in Dal Lake and operate 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The river police requested people to not enter the lake in rough weather.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley is seeing an unprecedented rush of tourists. As per official data, as many as 25 lakh tourists visited Kashmir last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is expecting that the number will double this year.

"Almost 1000 flights come to Srinagar every week despite such high airfares," an official said.