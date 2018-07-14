Two Indian-American Devotees Donate Rs 13.5 Crore To Tirupati Temple

They met the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and handed over the cheques.

Ika Ravi and Guthikonda Srinivas, who hail from Andhra Pradesh, donated the money to the temple 'Hundi' and various trusts run by temple authorities.

Mr Ravi, Founder CEO of Rx Advance, a pharmaceutical company based in Boston, donated Rs 10 crore to 'Hundi', while Mr Srinivas, CEO of JCG Technologies, a software development and consulting firm based in Florida, donated Rs 3.50 crore to the trusts.

They met the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the richest Hindu temple in the world, handed over the cheques in the presence of Andhra Pradesh's Industry Minister Amarnath Reddy. The Minister lauded the gesture of the NRIs.

Thousands of devotees, who visit the hill shrine every day, make their offerings in 'Hundi' while some devotees make their donations online. TTD runs several trusts engaged in social, religious, literary and educational activities.

According to TTD officials, the temple's earnings during 2018-19 are expected to be Rs 2,894 crore, of which the offerings in temple 'Hundi' are likely to be Rs 1,156 crore.