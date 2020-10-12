Telangana Man Who Fasted, Prayed For Trump's Recovery From COVID Dies

Bussa Krishna Raju had installed a six-feet statue of Trump last year in Telangana (File)

Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for US President Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

According to his friends, Mr Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

A close associate said Mr Raju was a die-hard fan of Donald Trump. "He had installed a six-feet statue of Trump last year and used to worship him."

"He was upset when he learnt about Trump testing positive for coronavirus. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon," he added.