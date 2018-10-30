Southern States Can Burst Crackers Anytime, For 2 Hours: Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu celebrates Diwali on November 6.

All southern states can burst firecrackers anytime in the day, for two hours, the Supreme Court said today. The ruling comes a week after the court restricted the use of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali to tackle air pollution.

The Tamil Nadu government yesterday urged the Supreme Court to allow bursting of firecrackers on Diwali morning as per religious practices in the state, besides the already permitted period between 8 PM to 10 PM.

The petition sought modification of the top court order that allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and other festivals and said the state should be given permission between 4.30 AM to 6.30 AM as well.

Tamil Nadu will celebrate Diwali on November 6.