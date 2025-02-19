Advertisement
Over 30 Injured As Firecrackers Explode At Football Ground In Kerala: Cops

Police said the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. (Representational)
Malappuram:

February 19 : More than 30 people were injured after firecrackers exploded at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, police said.

According to Areekode police, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match."

Police said the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

More details are awaited .

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

