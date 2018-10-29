Tamil Nadu Moves Top Court, Seeks Nod For Bursting Crackers Early Morning

A complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali across the country was opposed by the centre. (File)

The Tamil Nadu government today moved the Supreme Court, urging it to allow bursting of firecrackers in the morning from 4.30 a.m. to 6.30 a.m., as Diwali in the state is celebrated in the morning.

On October 23, the apex court had said firecrackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and other religious festivals.

Further, on the eve of Christmas and New Year's night, fireworks will be allowed between 11.55 p.m. and 12.30 a.m.

Tamil Nadu said that allowing bursting of crackers between 4.30 a.m and 6.30 a.m. as well as 8.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m. would facilitate both the Tamils and people from other parts of the country residing in the state to celebrate Diwali according to their respective practices.

Diwali in Tamil Nadu this year will be celebrated early morning on November 6.

People wake up early at dawn at around 4.00 a.m., take oil bath, wear new clothes and start the celebrations with the bursting of crackers, the state government said in its plea.

The state government invoked Article 25 - guaranteeing freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion - contending that Diwali is a religious practice that is scrupulously followed by the Hindus from time immemorial and it has become a core and essential religious practice which is protected under Article 25.